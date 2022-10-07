See All Addiction Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Erle, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Erle, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Erle works at Sports Injuries & Arthritis Surgery PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sports Injuries & Arthritis Surgery PC
    942 5Th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 472-6655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety
Mood Disorders
Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety
Mood Disorders

Treatment frequency



Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Steven Erle, MD

  • Addiction Psychiatry
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053498832
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Erle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Erle works at Sports Injuries & Arthritis Surgery PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Erle’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Erle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

