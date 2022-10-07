Dr. Erle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Erle, MD
Dr. Steven Erle, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Sports Injuries & Arthritis Surgery PC942 5Th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 472-6655
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Erle’s for over 20 years (I started seeing him in my early 20s) and I can confidently say that he is an extraordinary doctor and an expert psychopharmacologist. While most doctors struggle for several months (if not longer) to find the medication/combination of medications that best suits their patients, Dr. Erle got me stabilized on the first shot and has kept me stable ever since. He is a psychiatrist - not a psychologist - so don’t expect a full counseling session or a warm and fuzzy bedside manner. What you can expect, however, is a stellar psychiatrist who will use his experience and expertise to balance you, listen to you, remember what you say, make himself available to you, and support you. While strictly professional at first, he warms over time and you will see and feel how invested he is in - and how much he care about - his patients. I do not know where I would be without him (he changed my life) and recommend him without reservation.
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053498832
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Psychiatry
