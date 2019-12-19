Dr. Steven Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Erickson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
University Sports Medicine and Concussion Specialists1320 N 10th St Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-7285
Orthopedic & Spine Institute755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We appreciated Dr. Erickson's professionalism and knowledge regarding a sports related concussion. We felt good about our discussion and plans for the care of our daughter.
About Dr. Steven Erickson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215998901
Education & Certifications
- Ball Meml Hospital Ctrl Ind Sps Med
- St Joseph's Hospital and Med Center
- St Joseph Hospital
- University of Arizona
- University Of AZ
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
