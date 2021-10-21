Dr. Steven Enrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Enrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Enrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
ENT Sinus and Allergy Clinic3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2103Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Enrich is highly intelligent in his field of ENT. I was told years ago that I had a deviated septum, but he said that I didn't. Some doctors will tell you things just so they can perform a procedure...not him. This doctor you can trust!
About Dr. Steven Enrich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enrich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enrich has seen patients for Tinnitus, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Enrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enrich.
