Dr. Steven Eng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Eng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Eng works at
Locations
Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialty3300 E South St Ste 103, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 634-9803
Ghulam Y Dostzada MD Inc.3801 Katella Ave Ste 321, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 634-9803
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Eng, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881798189
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
