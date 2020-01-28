Dr. Steven Ender, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ender, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ender, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Steven Ender DO Pllc4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 21, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 520-3962
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ender for migraines and Restless Leg Synd. He spends time with me reviewing my chart and never makes me feel rushed. It's refreshing to have a doctor who actually pays attention to what you say and validates how you feel. I have been going him for many years now and my symptoms are in check. The office staff is very welcoming and helpful every time I've called. I highly recommend Dr. Ender.
About Dr. Steven Ender, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ender.
