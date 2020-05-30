Dr. Steven Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ellison, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Ellison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Ellison works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellison?
very understanding, listened, acknowledged needs and gave options.
About Dr. Steven Ellison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992724769
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ellison using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellison works at
Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Gastritis, Enteritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.