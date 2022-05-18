Overview

Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Cox Medical Center South and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Bonner Springs, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.