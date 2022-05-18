Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Cox Medical Center South and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City5370 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6474Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City913 Sheildley Rd, Bonner Springs, KS 66012 Directions (913) 386-2963
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cox Medical Center South
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific. He’s the example of a good compassionate knowledgeable physician. Wouldn’t trade him. My husband, a physician, trusts him as well
About Dr. Steven Ellis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942354246
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
