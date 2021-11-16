Overview

Dr. Steven Ellis Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Ellis Jr works at Sano Orthopedics in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.