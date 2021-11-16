Dr. Steven Ellis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ellis Jr, MD
Dr. Steven Ellis Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3087Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cox Medical Center South
I have found Dr Ellis to be the best Neurologist since Dealing with MS Stallworth Clinic at Vanderbilt. Takes time with you, explains all options. Thank You!
About Dr. Steven Ellis Jr, MD
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Ellis Jr has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
