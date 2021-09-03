Overview

Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ellis works at Mercer Eye Associates in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.