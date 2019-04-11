Dr. Steven Elieff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elieff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Elieff, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Elieff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Elieff works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Eye Associates1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
North Dallas Eye Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-5117Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North Dallas Eye Associates - Flower Mound2560 Central Park Ave Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 355-0194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elieff?
Wonderful, meticulous eye dr. Did laser cataract surgery. Has been my dr. For several yrs. excellent!
About Dr. Steven Elieff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972511988
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elieff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elieff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elieff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elieff works at
Dr. Elieff has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elieff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Elieff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elieff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elieff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elieff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.