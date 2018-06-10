Overview

Dr. Steven Elias, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Elias works at Steven Elias, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.