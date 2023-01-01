Dr. Elg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Elg, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Elg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Elg works at
Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center John Stoddard1221 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best around. Mercy sent me over to Dr. Elg when they found a tumor on my ovaries! He acted quickly, and did a complete hysterectomy to rid the cancer from my body before it spread. Suspect J& J's baby powder use for years. Nurse was awesome as he is. Staff was friendly I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Steven Elg, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elg has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Elg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elg.
