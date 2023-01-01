Overview

Dr. Steven Elg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elg works at The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center John Stoddard in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.