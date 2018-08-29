Overview

Dr. Steven Eisenstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Eisenstein works at Northshore University Health Systems in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.