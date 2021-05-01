Overview

Dr. Steven Eisenstat, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenstat works at Primary Care Clinics In Union in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Anemia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.