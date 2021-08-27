See All Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Steven Eisenberg, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Eisenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai City University Of Ny and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Eisenberg works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Complete Cardiology
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30342 (404) 939-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    WellPoint

    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr. Eisenberg. I originally met him when he put a stent in my father's heart (saving his life) and I now see him for preventative care because of family history. Dr. Eisenberg is super smart, spends time with his patients and is on top of all the latest advancements in cardiac care. I would recommend Dr. Eisenberg to anyone who wants their heart in good hands.
    Aaron — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Eisenberg, MD

    Cardiology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1902849565
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University Hospital
    Mt Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mt Sinai City University Of Ny
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
