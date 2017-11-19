See All Oncologists in San Diego, CA
Oncology
4 (20)
Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Eisenberg works at Arch Health Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Melanoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    16918 Dove Canyon Rd Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92127 (858) 649-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 19, 2017
Dr. Eisenberg is a very knowledgeable and professional physician. He has an informal approach with his patients which likely tends to put them at ease -- I know it worked for me. I was a patient of his for 9 months. I have an anemia problem that he and his staff treated most efficiently. I left his practice a couple of months ago to see if there was a different approach to curing my anemia -- as it turns out I now believe that he was doing all that could be done. Joseph DeFloria
Joseph DeFloria in San Diego — Nov 19, 2017
About Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO

  • Oncology
  • English, Spanish and Tagalog
  • 1831162627
Education & Certifications

  • Georgetown Medical Center|Georgetown University Hospital
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eisenberg works at Arch Health Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eisenberg’s profile.

Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Anemia, Melanoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

