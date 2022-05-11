Dr. Steven Effren, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Effren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Effren, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Effren, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Effren works at
Locations
Live Oak Foot & Ankle17820 SE 109th Ave Ste 102, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 574-6906Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring and explains your condition thoroughly. His office is well-managed. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Steven Effren, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669555892
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Effren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Effren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Effren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Effren works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Effren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Effren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Effren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Effren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.