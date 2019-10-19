Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Locations
Steven R, Edmondson MD PA, Fort Worth, TX3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 431-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Edmondson! He did my daughter's hysterectomy and he was awesome!!! He's also my gynecologist, and I always felt well cared for! The office staff and nurses are super great and FUN to be around. Not one problem!
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
