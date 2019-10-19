See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.

Dr. Edmondson works at Steven R, Edmondson MD PA, Fort Worth, TX in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Izquierdo, FNP-C
Rebecca Izquierdo, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Freeman, MD
Dr. John Freeman, MD
8 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Alex McBath, MD
Dr. Alex McBath, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven R, Edmondson MD PA, Fort Worth, TX
    3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Edmondson?

    Oct 19, 2019
    I love Dr Edmondson! He did my daughter's hysterectomy and he was awesome!!! He's also my gynecologist, and I always felt well cared for! The office staff and nurses are super great and FUN to be around. Not one problem!
    Debbie — Oct 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edmondson to family and friends

    Dr. Edmondson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Edmondson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164429890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edmondson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmondson works at Steven R, Edmondson MD PA, Fort Worth, TX in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Edmondson’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmondson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmondson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmondson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Edmondson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.