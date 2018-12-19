Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Eddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 215 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Eddy is the best. He delivered my first baby 19 years ago and now my son is about to have his first child and Dr Eddy is going to be their doctor. Thank you
About Dr. Steven Eddy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Latin
- 1558517383
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eddy speaks Latin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddy.
