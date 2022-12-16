Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Eddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.
Dr. Eddy works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
-
3
Fort Wayne Orthopedics - Angola Office3270 Intertech Dr, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eddy?
Fantastic Group! I live 60 miles away in Ohio and don't even consider going anywhere else! Had hip replacement 5 months ago and it turned out Great!
About Dr. Steven Eddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093997066
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital Hand & Microsurgery
- Mount Carmel Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eddy works at
Dr. Eddy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.