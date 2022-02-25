Dr. Steven Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dunn, MD
Dr. Steven Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Michigan Cornea Consultants PC29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 350-1130Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I want to let Dr. Dunn know how very much I appreciate what he performed in my eye care. The cornea transplant he did allows me to see perfectly and everything he told me that would occur as I healed happened just as he said. I would recommend him to anyone needing excellent eye care. God bless you Dr Dunn.
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1386625853
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.