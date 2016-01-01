Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Dunlap, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Dunlap, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Hematology Oncology2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4715
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunlap?
About Dr. Steven Dunlap, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093893786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.