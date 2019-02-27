Overview

Dr. Steven Dunder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Memorial Community Health, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.



Dr. Dunder works at Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.