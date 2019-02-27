Dr. Steven Dunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dunder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Dunder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Memorial Community Health, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center201 S 68th Street Pl Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 420-7000
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center3901 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 481-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Community Health
- Memorial Hospital
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent care each time. His passion and demeanor makes you feel very comfortable and reassured. He is never in a hurry and makes sure he answers all of your questions.
About Dr. Steven Dunder, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346264546
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
