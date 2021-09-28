Overview

Dr. Steven Duff, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Duff works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.