Dr. Steven Duff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Duff, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5300, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3500
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 544-8995Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor...
About Dr. Steven Duff, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518966506
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duff has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duff.
