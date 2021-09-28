See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Columbus, OH
Dr. Steven Duff, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Duff, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Duff works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons
    3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5300, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-3500
    Riverside Methodist Hospital
    3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-8995
    Friday
    12:30pm - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Treatment frequency



Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Outstanding doctor...
    — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Duff, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518966506
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duff works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Duff’s profile.

    Dr. Duff has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

