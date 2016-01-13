Dr. Steven Duckor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Duckor, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Duckor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.
Locations
Associated Gastroenterology2617 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 633-1823
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Steven Duckor for 3 procedures, including 6 office visits, and been very happy with his professionalism, his staffs helpfulness and total results. Dr. Duckor takes him time with you and explains everything and answers all your questions. As most Doctors seem to be rushed, this is a very pleasant change.
About Dr. Steven Duckor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396741930
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- USC
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duckor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duckor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duckor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duckor speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.