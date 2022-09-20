Dr. Steven Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dresner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Dresner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marshall, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Dresner works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Marshall2305 S 65 Hwy, Marshall, MO 65340 Directions (573) 499-4990
-
2
Urology Associates of Central Missouri105 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dresner?
Always the best when I am there. Great Doctor to work with and the staff is top notch.
About Dr. Steven Dresner, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1598745481
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- Wright-Patterson Afb Med Ct
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dresner works at
Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.