Dr. Steven Drayer, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Steven Drayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Drayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Drayer works at
Locations
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste B1, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 371-3407
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr Drayer for several procedures over the years. He is incredibly knowledgeable. My father had to have shoulder replacement during the procedure there were unforeseen complications that caused my mother to have to make a decision. Due to the fact that Dr Drayer had covered all options with me prior to my own replacement I was able to understand what needed to change and what would be beneficial to my father’s situation with my help and Dr Drayer’s knowledge treatment was modified and very successful. I have seen Dr Drayer for several years he and his staff are incredible to work with. They as a whole take patient care to a whole different level and that is very rare in today’s health systems. His staff is very courteous caring and wonderful to work with. I recommend Dr Drayer and his staff to all who are looking for quality care and great people. Thank you for everything over the years.
About Dr. Steven Drayer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154305654
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drayer works at
Dr. Drayer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Drayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.