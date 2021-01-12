See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Steven Dovitz, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Dovitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Dovitz works at DMC Lakes Family Medicine in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DMC Lakes Family Medicine
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2060, West Bloomfield, MI 48323
(248) 960-4245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Hernia
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Hernia
Wellness Examination

Overweight
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Dovitz has been caring for me well over 40 or so years. I have had cancer twice, and his helpful support and concern through these times was outstanding. Not to mention all his years of helping me to control my Type 2 Diabeties. Still trying to get to an A1C of 70, came pretty close (wanted to reach this number before his retirement). The medical profession should be honored to have such a caring, devouted, professional, and honest man among their ranks. As of this January, Dr. Dovitz began his retirement, and to this I am forever thankful that, I had the pleasure of being his patient, and if you were not a patient, you missed out on an awesome DOCTOR. May God Bless you in your retirement. P.S. His staff was always welcoming and friendly.
    Judy — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Dovitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750351920
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Dovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dovitz works at DMC Lakes Family Medicine in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dovitz’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

