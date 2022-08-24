Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douthett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Douthett works at
Locations
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 345-0600Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great care when I broke my ankle at work. He is great to talk to and ask questions. He will sit with you and answer any questions.
About Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douthett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douthett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douthett works at
Dr. Douthett has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douthett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Douthett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douthett.
