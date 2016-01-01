Dr. Doores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Doores, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Doores, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7502 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-6110
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doores?
About Dr. Steven Doores, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1538162680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doores. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.