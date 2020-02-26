Dr. Steven Dolacky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolacky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dolacky, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Dolacky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Albany Medical Center Hospital
Dr. Dolacky works at
Locations
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 2 1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4020
- 3 1130 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 446-3125
Women's Specialty Care5779 Creekwood Park Blvd, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all respects. Very empathetic with patient and family members. Explained procedures in full and complete detail. Excellent communication skills and excellent professionalism. Accepted a special needs case and worked diligently to find answers. Highly recommend this cardiologist in every respect.
About Dr. Steven Dolacky, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528384690
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolacky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolacky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolacky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolacky works at
Dr. Dolacky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolacky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolacky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolacky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolacky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolacky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.