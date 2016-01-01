See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Ophthalmology
Dr. Steven Divack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.

Dr. Divack works at Steven M Divack MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Steven M Divack MD
    115 Eastern Pkwy Ste 1G, Brooklyn, NY 11238 (718) 638-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Interfaith Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ocular Hypertension
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Divack, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306939723
    Education & Certifications

    • Downstate Med Ctr
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Divack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Divack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Divack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Divack works at Steven M Divack MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Divack’s profile.

    Dr. Divack has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Divack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

