Dr. Steven Divack, MD
Dr. Steven Divack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.
Steven M Divack MD115 Eastern Pkwy Ste 1G, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 638-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Steven Divack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306939723
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Divack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Divack has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Divack speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Divack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divack.
