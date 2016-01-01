Overview

Dr. Steven Divack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.



Dr. Divack works at Steven M Divack MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.