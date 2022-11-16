Dr. Steven Disegna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disegna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Disegna, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Disegna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates2 Lan Dr Ste 203, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 454-0706Monday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday11:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 2:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a high risk patient. Diabetes and morbidly obese. Many did not want to take the risk on me. He did my left hip in May and my left knee in October. I am 34 days post-op on my knee and am walking without any device. Still a little pain, but less every day. My left hip healed up so wonderfully that he could do the left knee five months later. His staff is very supportive. He is pleasant, has a terrific manner about him, gives good, clear explanations of the procedure and makes certain you are completely comfortable with the procedure. Save yourself a great deal of time. Stop looking at anyone else. He is THE surgeon for hips and knees, ESPECIALLY if you carry extra pounds. Only got 5 stars because that is as high as they go.
About Dr. Steven Disegna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital - Joint Replacement Surgery
- Umass School Of Medicine. Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - General Surgery
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Disegna works at
