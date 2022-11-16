Overview

Dr. Steven Disegna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Disegna works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Westford, MA with other offices in North Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.