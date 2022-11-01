Dr. Steven Dilauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dilauro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Dilauro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Dilauro works at
Coastal Gastroenterology700 Garden View Ct Ste 102, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 783-0441
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Expedient consult in hospital Outstanding bedside manner and involves the patient and family in care Preventive oriented Highly recommend
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629117643
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dilauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilauro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilauro works at
Dr. Dilauro has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dilauro speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.