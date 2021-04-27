Dr. Diener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Diener, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Diener, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Diener works at
School of Medicine Clinical Neurobehavioral Ctr5900 Waterloo Rd Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 740-2900
Maryland Primary Care Physicians7556 Teague Rd Ste 210, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 551-0499
Maryland Primary Care Physicians LLC11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-0789
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very impressed with the new office location and the cleanliness of the office. The staff was very helpful and friendly and Dr. Diener was very concerned and helpful when I told him my reason for the appointment. I have been his patient for well over ten years and have always found him to be most caring and thoughtful. He is a rare gem of a doctor committed to his patients and his profession. Dr. Diener and his staff are professionally compliant with COVID-19 guidelines and enforcement of such.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558362111
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Diener accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diener works at
Dr. Diener speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Diener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.