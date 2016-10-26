Dr. Dickstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Dickstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Dickstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Dickstein works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-1818
-
2
Chappaqua Behavioral Medicine1 S Greeley Ave, Chappaqua, NY 10514 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickstein?
Dr. Dickstein worked with me and diagnosed me with ADHD when I was a child. He was always considerate and worked with me until i was in 8th grade. He is a wonderful man and doctor.
About Dr. Steven Dickstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992731368
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickstein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.