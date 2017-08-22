Dr. Steven Dibiase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibiase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dibiase, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Dibiase, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Di Biasi is an excellent physician with a great bedside manner. He exudes caring, and provides efficient service. I strongly recommend him. I have not had to make an urgent appointment so I can't say how easy that would be and my most resent visit did not have a wait time except for the time before my appointment since I arrived early.
About Dr. Steven Dibiase, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750332292
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibiase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
