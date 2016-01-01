See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Steven Diamond, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Steven Diamond, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus

Dr. Diamond works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ.

    Hackensack University Medical Center
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-5437
Hospital Affiliations
  Hackensack University Medical Center

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679528764
    Fellowship
    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Internship
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
