Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Diamond, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Diamond, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
Ditmars Psychological Services Pllc233 7Th St, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-5005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Is a very concerned Dr. He is always available and very sincere and caring.
About Dr. Steven Diamond, DO
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1245272293
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
