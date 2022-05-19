Dr. Steven Dewey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dewey, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Dewey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Dewey works at
Locations
Colorado Springs Health Partners LLC2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 632-3547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did my cataracts in 2020. I have a corneal issue that made it challenging. He consulted with another doctor to make sure it was successful. Nice office. Mostly on time.
About Dr. Steven Dewey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144296922
Education & Certifications
- Dean A McGee Eye Inst/U Okla
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewey works at
Dr. Dewey has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dewey speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.