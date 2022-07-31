Dr. Steven Desautels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desautels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Desautels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Desautels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Desautels works at
Locations
-
1
Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Sandy1393 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT 84092 Directions (435) 264-5535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desautels?
Explained what he was doing and how I avoid further issues. Made sure my comfort was at it’s best and Amy future possible procedures that I may need. Very re-assuring & so kind and gentle.
About Dr. Steven Desautels, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790891430
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desautels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desautels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desautels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desautels works at
Dr. Desautels has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desautels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Desautels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desautels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desautels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desautels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.