Overview

Dr. Steven Desautels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Desautels works at Granite Peaks Gastroenterology in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.