Dr. Steven Deroos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Deroos, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions
Sound Physicians580 W College Ave, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Overall great experience! Dr DeRoos listened to us and helped us make informed decisions regarding our daughter's care.
About Dr. Steven Deroos, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children'S Hospital Med Center
- Cincinnati Children'S Hospital Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Deroos has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deroos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
