Dr. Steven Deroos, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Deroos works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI and Marquette, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.