Dr. Steven Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Dennis works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 722-7038
-
2
Newport Orthopedic Institute2 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038
-
3
Steven C Dennis1501 Westcliff Dr Ste 325, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 546-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?
Dr. Dennis performed a surgery on me over 20 + years ago. I’m still in good shape! He SAVED my life. I was in so much pain I didn’t know what to do my quality of life was so bad. He was such a cool guy, his amazing surgery performed still makes me grateful to this day!!! He told me I was just the ideal patient but I think it was the magic of his skill that fixed me! I can’t say enough good things. I hope you eventually read this Dr. Dennis, Thank You!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Steven Dennis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639106669
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
- Vanderbilt University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.