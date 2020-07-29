Dr. Steven Dejong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dejong, MD
Dr. Steven Dejong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital, 2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153, (708) 216-9000, Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola University Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Patient review: Dr. Dejong is a excellent surgeon. I was so nervous about having surgery. He eased all my worries and fear that I had. He explained and showed me what he was going to do. I am very happy with my choice to do the surgery. He did an amazing job, you can not even tell I had thyroid surgery. I have no scar and I healed wonderfully. I would recommend him to anyone who has to have thyroid surgery. He's such great, friendly, funny, and Great Surgeon. You will be at ease with him.
Education: LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dejong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dejong has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.