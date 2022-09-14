Dr. Steven Degalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Degalan, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Degalan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Degalan works at
Locations
-
1
Steven B Degalan39231 Liberty St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 795-1700
-
2
Lakshmi Nair MD Facc Inc.27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 115, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 887-3068
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Degalan?
I became a patient of this awesome doctor in 1992. He remained my doctor until I moved out of state in 2014. If possible I'd still have him as my doctor. He never rushed me, he listened, he cared and is very personable and kind. He also became the doctor to my mother, husband, sister and son. Because of him I know my mother lived a little longer. She adored him. Truly, the best I've ever been blessed to call my doctor.
About Dr. Steven Degalan, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1508849860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degalan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degalan works at
Dr. Degalan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Degalan speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Degalan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.