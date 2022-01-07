See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Steven Dean, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Dean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Dean works at True Gynecology in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    True Gynecology
    38815 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Troy, MI 48083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2022
    I wonder how quick that woman would be to refuse blood from a donor who was unvaccinated. Especially if her life was on the line!! I doubt she would refuse it. Dr. Dean's office and staff are phenomenal. Vaccinated or not they are top-notch
    About Dr. Steven Dean, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518958735
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Michigan State University
