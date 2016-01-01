Dr. Steven Deak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Deak, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Deak, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Milburn Office306 Main St Ste 2, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (732) 873-0200
Somerset Office37 Clyde Rd Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-0200
Princeton Office10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 102STE # 102, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 265-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Deak, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch|UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch|Umdnj Rutgers Med School|Umdnj Rutgers Med School
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deak has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deak speaks Hungarian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.