Dr. Steven De Casperis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Casperis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven De Casperis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steven De Casperis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lebanon, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Dr. De Casperis works at
Locations
-
1
Steven DeCasperis DMD1225 State Route 31 Ste 224, Lebanon, NJ 08833 Directions (908) 395-7440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Casperis?
Dr. de Casperis's clinic is equipped with the latest instruments. It is comfortable and the team spread a warm atmosphere to their patients while doing the procedure. I also want to commend my primary dentist flemington nj at diamonddentalassociates.com/ for all your advices.
About Dr. Steven De Casperis, DMD
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861509630
Education & Certifications
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Casperis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Casperis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Casperis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Casperis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Casperis works at
725 patients have reviewed Dr. De Casperis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Casperis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Casperis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Casperis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.