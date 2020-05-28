See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Steven Dayan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Steven Dayan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Dayan works at Dr. Benjamin Caughlin, MD, FACS Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Steven H Dayan MD
    845 N Michigan Ave Ste 923E, Chicago, IL 60611
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
CoolSculpting®
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
CoolSculpting®

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
CoolSculpting®
Deviated Septum
Fat Grafting to the Face
Intense Pulse Light
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2020
    I had a rhinoplasty done with Dr. Dayan a few years ago, and he is AMAZING! He did an incredible job and I am thankful every day that I made the decision to have the surgery with him. Not only is he a great surgeon, but he is also a genuinely caring and wonderful person. He and his staff were so helpful during the whole process. I cannot recommend him highly enough. Thank you Dr. Dayan!
    About Dr. Steven Dayan, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1326034786
    Education & Certifications

    Indiana University Hospital-Indiana University School Of Medicine/Clarian Health
    University of Illinois Medical Center - University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago
    U Ill Hosp
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Washington University, St Louis
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
