Dr. Steven Dayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Dayan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Locations
Steven H Dayan MD845 N Michigan Ave Ste 923E, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 335-2070Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a rhinoplasty done with Dr. Dayan a few years ago, and he is AMAZING! He did an incredible job and I am thankful every day that I made the decision to have the surgery with him. Not only is he a great surgeon, but he is also a genuinely caring and wonderful person. He and his staff were so helpful during the whole process. I cannot recommend him highly enough. Thank you Dr. Dayan!
About Dr. Steven Dayan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital-Indiana University School Of Medicine/Clarian Health
- University of Illinois Medical Center - University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago
- U Ill Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Washington University, St Louis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.