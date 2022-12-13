See All Otolaryngologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Steven Davis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at Steven E Davis MD in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Breathe Clear Institute For Allergy and Sinus Relief
    20911 Earl St Ste 470, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 372-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Friendly and Professional environment. Thank you for seeing me, Dr Davis, I’ll be pleased seeing you again. You were friendly, I was comfortable with your professionalism.
    Ann Matthews — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063435675
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

